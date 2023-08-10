GPSC showcases its potential in India's power market

Besides, GPSC has projected itself to become one of the top 3 largest power generation innovation companies in Southeast Asia. In the meantime, to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 and net zero emissions by 2060, GPSC is planning to increase its renewable energy portfolio to more than 50% of its total capacity.

Vineet Mittal, Chairperson of Avaada Group, said the business cooperation with GPSC is regarded as a mutual success in developing clean energy business, which is consistent with the policies of both countries intended to provide sufficient and sustainable energy for domestic demand. Thereby, Avaada Group has received valuable support from GPSC with an investment of US$ 779 million since 2021.

The business goals of Avaada Group are corresponding to the policies of Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, who declared the national agenda of green energy transition at the COP26 in Glasgow, including 500 GW of non-fossil fuel-based power capacity (280 GW of solar power), 50% renewable electricity generation share by 2030, and net zero emissions by 2070. Furthermore, the government of India has also provided full support in terms of clean energy infrastructure, inviting huge investments, in the forms of debt and equity, in many projects related to renewable energy technologies, such as solar energy, wind power, hydropower, biomass energy, battery energy storage system, etc.

"It is such a challenge to be one of the green energy developers while dealing with global climate change. However, through our pioneering efforts, we are continuously working into the areas identified by the Indian Government as thrust sectors, thereby making a significant contribution to the realization of our shared goals," said Vineet.

According to the economic forecast, India will have a GDP growth rate of 6.1% and 6.8% in 2023 and 2024, respectively, resulting in milestone numbers of US$ 5 trillion by fiscal year 2026 and rising to US$ 7 trillion by 2030.

Kishor Nair, Chief Executive Officer of AEPL, said Avaada Group has recently won the PLI bid for solar manufacturing in order to produce wafers, cells and modules, and AEPL has won the bid for solar power generation projects of 2.5 GW. Therefore, the total capacity of AEPL is more than 7GW at present. Not only that, Brookfield has committed an investment of US$ 1 billion in Avaada Group to empower the green hydrogen/ammonia business. It is evident that the company's successful journey is always supported by the marquee equity investors like GPSC, Brookfield, etc.

