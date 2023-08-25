Thai Vietjet rated 5-Star in Sustainable Tourism by TAT
Thai Vietjet has been rated 5-star in sustainable tourism at the STAR: Sustainable Tourism Acceleration Rating by the Tourism Authority of Thailand, on August 25, 2023, at the award ceremony held in Bangkok.
The carrier has been awarded for its continuous efforts in environmental protection and sustainable tourism under the ‘Fly Green Fund’, which was officially established in early 2021. Since the establishment of Fly Green Fund, the airline has introduced a wide range of campaigns, including Garbage Hunter, where the airline formed a group of volunteers to remove trash and garbage from different cities/provinces across Thailand, and ‘Metro Forest’, in which the airline aims to add more green space in Thailand's urban regions.
"As an air transportation service provider, Thai Vietjet believes that we are also responsible for environmental sustainability. We have put an enormous effort into reducing pollution from our daily operation, and have taken many actions to protect the environment, reducing the cause of the global warming issue that humanity has been facing. Our appreciation goes to the Tourism Authority of Thailand for recognizing our hard work and effort toward sustainable tourism. We believe that by working together, we will be able to achieve the common goal of promoting sustainable tourism in Thailand" said Pinyot Pibulsonggram, Director of Commercial, Thai Vietjet.
The "STAR: Sustainable Tourism Acceleration Rating" program is a sustainability program under TAT, which helps push Thailand’s move towards sustainable tourism.
Under the program, businesses that meet the program’s self-assessment requirements will be awarded the "Sustainable Star" certificate, which is valid for two years.