PTTEP focusses on clean energy at annual knowledge event
PTT Exploration and Production Plc (PTTEP)’s annual Knowledge Management Week focuses on the journey to clean energy this year and is aligned with a carbon-neutral concept.
The event allows company executives, government agencies and academic institutions to share knowledge, innovative ideas and experiences.
Montri Rawanchaikul, CEO of PTTEP, said it reflects PTTEP's business advancement amid challenges in energy transition. It places significant emphasis on both the value-added aspects of petroleum exploration and production and its diversification into new forms of energy, he said.
It is being held from September 5-7 at Centara Grand, Central Plaza Ladprao and online.
The company's top executives, internal specialists, and representatives from private enterprises and educational institutions will share their knowledge, experiences, innovative ideas, and management concepts at the event. It aims to motivate all to apply this knowledge effectively and drive the organisation towards its business goals.
Payong Srivanich, president of Krungthai Bank ] and Ian Warrilow, country manager of Valeura Energy Inc, a Canada-based upstream oil and gas company, will attend the event.
It will include sessions with experts from other industries speaking on business management skills that can be applicable to the exploration and production industry. Scholars, researchers and specialists from various organisations and institutes will also lead panel discussions.
A “Human Library” will be launched as a learning platform to promote a knowledge-sharing culture and drive the organisation towards business success. The library contains an archive of books written by personnel with specialised knowledge and expertise.
The event promotes the PTTEP knowledge-sharing culture and serves as the sharing venue for work experience, keys to success, and lessons learned, allowing staff to learn directly from specialists and leverage their knowledge for their future success.
It also features an exhibition on innovations, either created and developed in-house by the company or developed in collaboration with educational institutions and private organisations. Highlights include exhibits related to PTTEP Subsurface Research Centre, completion technology for expired oil and gas wells, condensate decontamination technology, smart forest solutions for integrated agricultural land and forest management, and a green energy technology playground.
PTTEP KM Week has been held annually since 1996 to encourage the exchange of knowledge and experience in petroleum exploration and production, technology and innovation among PTTEP staff, public and private organisations as well as educational institutions.