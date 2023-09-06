PTTEP focusses on clean energy at annual knowledge event

The event allows company executives, government agencies and academic institutions to share knowledge, innovative ideas and experiences.

Montri Rawanchaikul, CEO of PTTEP, said it reflects PTTEP's business advancement amid challenges in energy transition. It places significant emphasis on both the value-added aspects of petroleum exploration and production and its diversification into new forms of energy, he said.

It is being held from September 5-7 at Centara Grand, Central Plaza Ladprao and online.

The company's top executives, internal specialists, and representatives from private enterprises and educational institutions will share their knowledge, experiences, innovative ideas, and management concepts at the event. It aims to motivate all to apply this knowledge effectively and drive the organisation towards its business goals.

Payong Srivanich, president of Krungthai Bank ] and Ian Warrilow, country manager of Valeura Energy Inc, a Canada-based upstream oil and gas company, will attend the event.