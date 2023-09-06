Vitafoods Asia seen as a big step forward to show Thailand’s credentials as nutraceuticals hub

The goal is to demonstrate Thailand's readiness to be a world hub for dietary supplements and nutraceuticals ingredients, Rungphech Chitanuwat, Asean regional portfolio director at Informa Markets Thailand, told a press conference on Wednesday.

She described "Vitafoods Asia 2023" as the region's leading event for functional ingredients and dietary supplement products and solutions. The event is expected to serve as a great opportunity for Thai entrepreneurs, as the dietary supplement industry has grown significantly in recent years.

Health-conscious trend

She pointed out that the growth was being driven by a global health-conscious trend, as consumers are paying more attention to their health and well-being.

While choosing more nutritious foods, health-conscious consumers also look for dietary supplements to maintain good health and treat illnesses, she explained.

According to the Healthy Marketing Team, the market will grow at a compounded annual growth rate of 6%. In 2026, the market is estimated to be worth US$2.29 billion.

"Such growth is driven by the global health-consciousness trend as well as the industry's adopted technologies and innovations. New product development around the world would make the market even more vibrant, attracting both existing and new investors to this industry," Rungpech said.

She believes that in the current scenario there is plenty of room for local Thai herbs to play a significant role in the market, and Vitafoods Asia will serve as a springboard platform for Thai herbs to demonstrate their potential.