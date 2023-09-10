EV Me Plus sees green in the rush to electric vehicles

EV Me Plus Co Ltd says it is the largest comprehensive EV platform in Thailand. It recently organised test drive events for the AION Y Plus EV and began online sales through it EVme platform.

The company is promoting the use of EVs in Thailand through services like EV rentals for both individuals and organisations, as well as providing information about electric charging stations through its app.

EV Me Plus has been selected by Gold Integrity Co Ltd to be the official online store for AION electric cars in Thailand. They have also partnered with FIT Auto, an automotive service centre to provide maintenance and care for EVs, supporting the growing EV market in Thailand.

The CEO of EV Me Plus, Suwicha Sudjai, said the company is committed to making EVs more accessible and creating an EV lifestyle platform that offers information and options to customers.

The AION Y Plus EV, which it recently introduced, features a modern design with LED headlights and a spacious interior with a large touchscreen. It is equipped with a 60 kWh lithium iron phosphate battery that provides a range of up to 490 kilometres per charge. The company aims to provide customers with a variety of EV models and make EV ownership easy and accessible.

In addition to selling EVs, the company plans to provide a range of services to support EV users, including maintenance and information about charging stations.