Thaicom selects Airbus for new software-defined high throughput satellite
Thaicom has announced the selection of Airbus, a European leader in defence and security and one of the world’s leading space businesses, for building its new generation software-defined high throughput satellite at 119.5 Degrees East.
Thaicom's subsidiary, Space Tech Innovation Limited (STI), has signed a contract with Airbus Space Systems to design and manufacture its new satellite, as well as provide ground control segment components.
Airbus will provide one of its latest designed satellites, a fully reconfigurable OneSat which is capable of adjusting the coverage area, capacity, and frequency “on the fly” to respond to future challenges by enabling the adoption of new technologies while the satellite is in orbit.
The satellite will provide extended connectivity in Ku-band over the Asia-Pacific region for Thaicom’s customers and partners across the Asia Pacific. Airbus plans to deliver the satellite in 2027.
Patompob (Nile) Suwansiri, Thaicom's Chief Executive Officer commented: "I am delighted that we have selected Airbus to build our new generation of software-defined high throughput satellites (HTS). As the world’s leading satellite technology provider, we trust that Airbus will be our best choice for building our new satellite at the strategic location of 119.5 degrees East. It will allow flexibility and instant reconfiguration to adapt dynamically to the service areas and will provide a significant confidence boost for Thaicom’s valued customers and partners throughout Asia Pacific. This is a significant milestone for Thaicom as we forge ahead to further frow our broadband satellite business in the region.”
Jean-Marc Nasr, Head of Airbus Space Systems, said, "This significant contract with leading satellite operator Thaicom is the ninth order for our pioneering OneSat product line, which is fully reconfigurable in orbit and provides unrivalled flexibility. Airbus will design and manufacture the satellite and provide ground control segment components. Airbus plans to deliver Thaicom's new satellite in 2027. This collaboration with Thaicom is a first, and we look forward to further building our relationship in the future."