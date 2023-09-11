Thaicom selects Airbus for new software-defined high throughput satellite

Thaicom's subsidiary, Space Tech Innovation Limited (STI), has signed a contract with Airbus Space Systems to design and manufacture its new satellite, as well as provide ground control segment components.

Airbus will provide one of its latest designed satellites, a fully reconfigurable OneSat which is capable of adjusting the coverage area, capacity, and frequency “on the fly” to respond to future challenges by enabling the adoption of new technologies while the satellite is in orbit.

The satellite will provide extended connectivity in Ku-band over the Asia-Pacific region for Thaicom’s customers and partners across the Asia Pacific. Airbus plans to deliver the satellite in 2027.