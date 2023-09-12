Department of Fisheries, PTTEP promote carbon sequestration in artificial reefs
The Department of Fisheries and PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (PTTEP) have signed an MoU for the research on the "Application of carbon sequestration in artificial reefs concrete technology for marine fishery resources restoration project".
The MoU was signed by Chalermchai Suwannarak, Director General of the Department of Fisheries; and Montri Rawanchaikul, Chief Executive Officer of PTTEP, at the Energy complex.
Under the MoU, both parties seek to study the application of converting carbon dioxide into concrete minerals applicable to the management of fishery resources and the restoration as well as development of marine habitats. While ensuring a balanced ecosystem, the project can level up Thailand's scientific and technological knowledge and ease global warming effects.
Chalermchai said the department's key mission is to ensure fishery resources management for sustainability. On the restoration of marine fishery resources, the department has continually built artificial reefs since 1978 as safe homes, hatcheries and refuges for marine life.
The reefs improve the abundance and support local fishing for fishermen's better quality of life. For sustainability, the department has constantly tackled issues concerning fishery resources. In this regard, global warming, now a global issue, is a priority due to its effects on the fishery sector and under a national policy all government offices are required to tackle related effects.
Research studies show that aquatic animals have suffered from global warming effects as rising sea temperature increases stress on fish metabolism, thus affecting reproduction and growth. This research project is thus a major step in levelling up technology, to restore Thailand's fishery resources in a sustainable manner.
Montri added that PTTEP sets sight to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, to support and drive climate change actions that will support
Thailand to accomplish its goals of carbon neutrality and low-carbon society. Technology and innovation research and development is one of PTTEP's emission reduction approaches. PTTEP has developed concrete curing technology to convert carbon dioxide to minerals embedded in concrete material, producing higher quality and environmentally friendly artificial reefs. The technology not only reduces carbon emissions but also plays its part in conserving marine ecosystems. The artificial reefs are new homes and hatcheries for marine life that will increase the abundance.
Aside from the collaboration in the application of artificial reef concrete technology for carbon sequestration, PTTEP has launched other projects and activities to further reduce carbon emissions chiefly Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS). The study of Thailand's first CCS project at PTTEP's Arthit gas field is underway, which is expected to reduce a significant amount of greenhouse gas emissions.
The MoU will support not only the appropriate application of developed technology for sustainable fishery resources but also further studies on the conversion of carbon dioxide into other materials.