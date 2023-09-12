Department of Fisheries, PTTEP promote carbon sequestration in artificial reefs

Montri added that PTTEP sets sight to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, to support and drive climate change actions that will support

Thailand to accomplish its goals of carbon neutrality and low-carbon society. Technology and innovation research and development is one of PTTEP's emission reduction approaches. PTTEP has developed concrete curing technology to convert carbon dioxide to minerals embedded in concrete material, producing higher quality and environmentally friendly artificial reefs. The technology not only reduces carbon emissions but also plays its part in conserving marine ecosystems. The artificial reefs are new homes and hatcheries for marine life that will increase the abundance.

Aside from the collaboration in the application of artificial reef concrete technology for carbon sequestration, PTTEP has launched other projects and activities to further reduce carbon emissions chiefly Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS). The study of Thailand's first CCS project at PTTEP's Arthit gas field is underway, which is expected to reduce a significant amount of greenhouse gas emissions.

The MoU will support not only the appropriate application of developed technology for sustainable fishery resources but also further studies on the conversion of carbon dioxide into other materials.