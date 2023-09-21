Thais can now use TrueMoney wallets in China, US next

It is another step towards expanding the number of countries that can use the wallet after it partnered with Alipay+, an online payment service from Ant Group.

She pointed out that the company's collaboration with Ant Group is a significant milestone in its efforts to streamline cross-border payment, making it as simple for users internationally as it is domestically.

This means Thai travellers can now use TrueMoney to pay at over tens of millions of merchants in China, ensuring secure and smooth cashless payments with transparent and competitive exchange rates, Monsinee explained.

She added that promotional deals are available through Alipay+ Rewards, a digital cross-border marketing hub integrated on the TrueMoney app.

Monsinee noted that previously, Thai travellers to China faced difficulties due to a lack of cashless payment options because few credit and debit cards were accepted.

"As a result, many of them are dependent on cash and money exchange. However, they can now enjoy secure and smooth cashless payment as well as real-time foreign exchange at competitive rates by simply opening the TrueMoney app, going to payment by QR, clicking Alipay+ tab, and selecting country of destination," she explained.

The TrueMoney wallet balance, she said, will be automatically converted to yuan, China’s currency, and will be ready for payment scanning at any merchant with an Alipay sign.

Douglas Feagin, senior vice president of Ant Group and head of Alipay+ Cross-Border Mobile Payment Services said TrueMoney was one of seven new leading e-wallets and payment apps from Asia added to the "Alipay+-in-China" programme titled A+China.

He described the programme as a major initiative of Ant Group to assist China in internationalising mobile payment services.