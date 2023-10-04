ThaiBev to expand SE Asia operations under 7-billion-baht investment plan

CEO and group president Thapana Sirivadhanabhakdi announced the plan on Tuesday as part of the company's annual report, which showed a resilient performance for the nine months ending June 30.

Thapana said the investment budget will sow new seeds to sustain growth in each of ThaiBev’s four business units: spirits, beers, non-alcoholic beverages, and food.

It will cover factory construction, machine capacity upgrade, automation, and environmentally friendly transformation to achieve sustainability goals.

Thapana also ruled out more mergers and acquisitions, stating that subsequent strategic growth will be achieved through a comprehensive partnership.

About 4 billion baht of the investment budget will be spent on ThaiBev’s Cambodia project, while the remainder will be distributed to upgrade projects in Vietnam, Laos, Myanmar, and China.

The group’s spirit unit recorded healthy growth in profits, driven by expansion of ThaiBev’s portfolio of premium spirits brands and strengthening of international routes to market via the acquisitions of Larsen Cognac and Cardrona Distillery.

The unit increased sales revenue by 3.3% year on year to 93.673 billion baht, despite total sales volume decreasing by 3.5% on the previous period.

ThaiBev’s Beer Product Group also recovered following the resurgence of economic activity and the return of tourists. However, business in Vietnam has continued to face challenges from weak consumption amid macroeconomic headwinds.