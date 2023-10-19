Co-founder and family sell stake, quit Amarin media group

The co-founder of Amarin Group, her daughter and son-in-law have resigned from all positions in the group after they sold their shares to Siribhakditham Company Limited.

Amarin Group, which operates printing, online and TV media, reported to the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) on Wednesday that Amarin Group chairperson Metta Utakapan has resigned from the post and from the board of directors as well as director with signing authority.

The group also reported to the SET that Metta’s daughter, Rarin Utakapan Punjarungroj, has resigned from all the posts, including group CEO, board director, a director with signing authority, and secretary to the group.

In the same report, the SET was also informed that Rarin’s husband, Chokchai Punjarungroj, has resigned from the post of board director and a director with signing authority.

All the resignations took effect on Tuesday.