UK luxury carmaker Rolls-Royce to manufacture only EV vehicles by 2030
British luxury automobile manufacturer Rolls-Royce plans to manufacture all-electric automobiles in the high-end electric car segment by 2030.
The company revealed its goal after launching one of the world’s first luxury EV cars.
Rolls-Royce recently unveiled its first EV car, “Spectre”, in Thailand after it made its debut in the Asia Pacific in South Korea and in Singapore in Southeast Asia.
The price tag of Spectre starts at approximately 32 million baht, or almost US$880,000 for a primary model.
The Asia Pacific accounts for more than 60% of the global EV car market, and Rolls-Royce sees potential for growth, especially in China, which is the company’s second-largest market.
"Rolls-Royce is advanced in technology and engineering. Therefore, being the first and the only one in the [luxury] market right now is definitely a game changer," Irene Nikkein, Asia-Pacific regional director of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, said.
After long hours of testing in a range of conditions, extreme terrain and weather, simulating more than 400 years of normal use, Spectre was publicly announced in 2021.
The car features a 102 kilowatt-hours lithium-ion battery made of cobalt and lithium sourced exclusively from regulated suppliers in Australia, Morocco, and Argentina, Rolls-Royce said.
The battery cells are manufactured using 100% renewable electricity.
The vehicle can be charged up from 10% to 80% in under 34 minutes when using a 195 kW (DC) fast charger, which provides enough power to reach 100km in approximately nine minutes.
In keeping with sustainability trends in every industry, Rolls-Royce said it was also contributing to the sustainability commitment, following the BMW Group's road map.
“Our factories are planned and designed and technology is used to conserve energy while also improving the environment. So we will enhance the group's commitment when it comes to CO2 emissions. That's why we are going to produce EV cars 100% by 2030. Not only that, but also in energy conservation, which is part of our plans,” Nikkein explained.