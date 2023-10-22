CP Group, CPALL, and CPAXTRA deny an acquisition in Vietnamese retails
Amidst recent reports which referenced speculations suggesting that Charoen Pokphand Group, also known as CP, expressed interest in acquiring a portion of a consumer goods retail business in Vietnam.
In response to these claims, Charoen Pokphand Group, CP All Public Company Limited (CPALL), and CP Extra Public Company Limited (CPAXTRA) have issued official statements, which are accessible on their respective websites. These statements explicitly deny the acquisition of the mentioned retail store in Vietnam.
Charoen Pokphand Group, CP All, and CP EXTRA are united in affirming that they have neither engaged in any acquisition discussions nor activities related, as alleged in the media.
