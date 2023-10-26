Double A targets net zero by 2050, moving the roadmap to fight climate change forward

Social Harmony. The farmers earn extra income by planting the paper trees. The additional income earned by the farmers goes back into the community, creating a positive impact on the grassroots economy of Thailand.

Self-Sufficient. The leftovers from production process are turned into clean renewable energy. We utilize the “By product” generated from our production process; for example, Black liquor, which is the leftover after pulp production, is turned into Biomass energy. We also have plan to increase solar power utilization for production and electric vehicles for transportation so as to reduce greenhouse gas emission in another way. We also follow the 4R principles – Reduce, Reuse, Recycle, and Renew, to build a self-sufficient factory, achieving net zero carbon emissions.

As a result of our environment and sustainability focus, Double A has been certified by two global standards, FSC (Forest Stewardship Council) and PEFC (Programme for the Endorsement of Forest Certification), assuring its customers that Double A paper is responsibly produced with sustainable raw materials, without harming mother earth.

Lastly, Double A is proud to announce that it has joined the Thailand Carbon Neutral Network (TCNN) to partner with other companies whose goals are Carbon Neutrality that encourage Thailand to achieve its committed carbon target.

“Despite the challenging net zero target, we strongly believe that our determination and cooperation with all sectors will get us there. Together, we can drive the country to achieve its goal of net zero faster” said Mr Yothin.