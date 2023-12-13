SET allows trading of Nation Group rights offer warrants from Thursday
The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) on Wednesday decided to allow trading of rights offer warrants issued by Nation Group (Thailand) Plc.
The rights-offering warrants by the NATION offer one new share per one current share to be traded from Thursday.
The SET said there are 2,711,980,006 registered NATION shares at the present.
The existing shareholders with the warrants can subscribe to the new shares at 0.25 baht each.
The rights offer warrants will expire in two years, counted from November 27 this year.
Those with the warrants can start subscribing to new shares on March 15 next year and the last subscription date will be November 26, 2025.