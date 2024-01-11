ThaiBev management shakeup signals succession at beverage giant

Ueychai will hand over the post of COO for Thailand to Kosit while Sithichai’s post of executive vice president for technologies and engineering and Pisanu’s post of executive vice president for investment will be dissolved as part of management streamlining.

Board members under the new structure:

- Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi, chairman

- Thapana Sirivadhanabhakdi, first vice chairman

- Kanoknart Rangsithienchai, second vice chairman

- Ueychai Tantha-Obhas, third vice chairman

- Sithichai Chaikriangkrai, fourth vice chairman

- Pisanu Vichiensanth, fifth vice chairman

- Koh Poh Tiong

- Kosit Suksingha

- Prapakon Thongtheppairot

- Michael Chye Hin Fah

- Tongjai Thanachanan

- Edmond Neo Kim Soon

- Agapol Na Songkhla

- Nantika Ninvoraskul

- Nongnuch Buranasetkul.

ThaiBev is the largest beverage company in Thailand and a major player in the wider region. Its business covers four main segments: spirits, beer, non-alcoholic beverages, and food. ThaiBev also has a significant global footprint with over 218 subsidiaries and associates and distribution networks in over 90 countries.

These changes are intended to institutionalize ThaiBev organization and create career opportunities for professional executives to ensure sustainable business growth. Additionally, the plan includes continuing to strengthen Thailand operations, which started since 2019, and implementing structural changes in response to the new market environment post-COVID pandemic.

Furthermore, there is a focus on enhancing operational synergies and effectiveness in core markets (Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Malaysia, and Singapore). This involves complementing the Product Group structure for greater competitiveness through strengthening the supply chain, route-to-market, and logistics management. Additionally, there is an emphasis on effectively applying digital technology to improve productivity.

The strategy also aims to expedite business development and investment in new markets to support the growth of the regional brand portfolio, in pursuit of ASEAN leadership in the food & beverage industry.

It's noteworthy that the Group will continue to be led by Mr. Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi, who will remain as the Chairman of the Board of Directors and Executive Chairman of ThaiBev.