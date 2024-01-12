Seven major firms have debt issues totalling more than 1 trillion baht

among them, CP Group, which holds debenture stocks with a total outstanding value of over 800 billion baht.

The Association estimates that the issuance of new debentures in 2024 will range from 900 billion to 1 trillion baht. This includes new debentures worth 400-450 billion baht and debenture rollovers of approximately 500-550 billion baht. The value of new debentures is expected to remain stable or slightly lower than in 2022, with a total of 1.02 trillion baht.

Regarding the impact of the “defaulted debenture” issue on this year's company rollovers,

Somjin Sornpaisarn, ThaiBMA's managing director, said that based on statistics, the average rollover rate is around 60% of debentures that have matured. This year, approximately 890 billion baht in debentures will be maturing, of which about 791 billion baht or 90% are investment-grade debentures.

The factors influencing a lower rollover of debentures depend on interest rate trends. If interest rates decrease, businesses may seek loans from banks and use the money to pay off maturing debentures. Larger companies could get cheaper financing and thus may not need to rush to issue new debentures to lock in costs. Under these circumstances, it is difficult to predict whether defaulted debentures will affect the rollover of debentures this year, Somjin explained.

A recent survey forecast that the interest rate in 2024 is expected to remain at the current policy rate of 2.50% for some time. It is anticipated that the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) may reduce interest rates in the latter half of 2024, once or perhaps twice, but not exceeding 0.5% for the entire year.