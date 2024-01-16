7-Eleven’s individually wrapped bananas guarantee customer satisfaction
7-Eleven's bananas have become a staple in the Thai market. The company sells an estimated 100,000 bananas per day, making it one of the best-selling items in its stores, according to the convenience store’s franchise owner CP All.
The success of 7-Eleven's individually wrapped Cavendish bananas in Thailand can be attributed to a number of factors as follows:
Convenience: Bananas are a popular snack, or quick breakfast food, but they can be inconvenient to buy in bulk. 7-Eleven's individually wrapped bananas are perfect for on-the-go eating, and they come in a variety of sizes to suit different needs.
Quality: 7-Eleven's bananas are sourced from local farmers and are carefully selected for their ripeness and sweetness. They are also packed in a way that preserves their freshness.
Affordability: 7-Eleven's bananas are priced at a competitive level, averaging 10 baht apiece, making them accessible to a wide range of consumers.
Marketing: 7-Eleven has launched a number of advertising campaigns that highlight the convenience, quality, and affordability of its bananas. These campaigns have helped to raise awareness of the product and boost sales.
Overall, 7-Eleven's success with its individually wrapped bananas is a testament to the company's ability to understand the needs of its customers and deliver products that meet those needs.