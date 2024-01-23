No Miss Universe deal, says JKN Global in response to speculation

Following its IPO in 2017, JKN suffered financial challenges. Its investments importing various media brands created negative cash flow for the past three years. In 2022, JKN launched four tranches to acquire the Miss Universe brand along with Miss USA and Miss Teen USA. The group initiated debt rescue proceedings in November last year.

Meanwhile, a post on the Facebook page “Inside Beauty PR” sparked rumours suggesting that JKN intended to sell the Miss Universe brand to Cantu, who had previously collaborated to produce skincare products under the Miss Universe brand.