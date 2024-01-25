Supreme Administrative Court upholds decision to free iTV from debt

iTV immediately issued a statement informing its shareholders that the ruling cleared the company of any debt or liability to the secretariat, and vice versa.

The statement said iTV would soon hold a meeting of its shareholders to consider the future direction of the firm now that it has been cleared of any liabilities.

The iTV suffered huge losses, making it unable to pay the promised concession fee to the secretariat. The secretariat cancelled the concession contract on March 7, 2007, and seized the frequency back for its own operation, later assigning the frequency to Thai PBS, which is funded by the government’s annual budget.