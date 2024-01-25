PTT Appoints Kongkrapan Intarajang as the new CEO
PTT, the nation’s energy company, has announced the appointment of Kongkrapan Intarajang as its new Chief Executive Officer. The announcement was made by the company’s chairman, Chatchai Promlert, through a press release on Thursday.
Kongkrapan is slated to assume his position as the 11th CEO of the company on May 13th, 2024. He previously served as the Executive Director at PTT Global Chemical. He will succeed Athapol Lerkpaibul, following the completion of Athapol’s four-year term.
In their search for a new leader, the state-owned enterprise considered five potential candidates, four of whom come from within the organisation.