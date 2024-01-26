New PTT CEO faces a challenging mission
PTT Plc (PTT)'s board of directors formally appointed Kongkrapan Intarajang as the new president and the company's 11th Chief Executive Officer on Thursday (January 25).
Kongkrapan will take over from Athapol Lerkpaibul, following the completion of Athapol’s four-year term.
Kongkrapan is a seasoned executive with over 30 years of experience at PTT. He has held a variety of positions, including chief operating officer of PTT Global Chemical Plc (PTTGC), president of PTT Exploration and Production Plc (PTTEP), and chief operating officer of PTT.
Kongkrapan's appointment comes at a time of great change for PTT. He will be responsible for leading the company through this challenging period and developing a new strategy that will help it adapt to the changing energy landscape.
The following are some of the key challenges that Kongkrapan will face as the new CEO of PTT:
- Transition to a low-carbon economy
PTT is a major player in the oil and gas industry, which is a major contributor to greenhouse gas emissions. Kongkrapan will need to develop a plan for PTT to reduce its emissions and transition to a low-carbon economy.
- Rising cost of energy
The cost of energy is rising for a number of reasons, including the war in Ukraine and the global economic recovery. Kongkrapan will need to find ways to manage PTT's costs to maintain its profitability.
- Increasing competition
PTT is facing increasing competition from other energy companies, both domestic and international. Here again, Kongkrapan will need to find ways to differentiate PTT's products and services in order to remain competitive.
Kongkrapan is a strong and experienced executive with a proven track record of success. He is well-positioned to lead PTT through this challenging period. However, he will need to develop a clear strategy and execute it effectively to meet the challenges that lie ahead. He will oversee the company's 89.2 billion baht investment plans over the next five years (2024-2028) through five main business groups:
1. Natural gas business: With a total investment of 30.64 billion baht, this represents about 34% of the total investment budget.
2. Natural gas pipeline business, total investment amount 14.93 billion baht or about 17% of the total investment budget.
3. Foreign trade business and downstream petroleum business. The total investment amount is 3.02 billion baht, 4% of the total investment budget.
4. New business and infrastructure and head office total investment amount 12.79 billion baht; about 14% of the total investment budget
5. Investment in PTT's 100% owned company, total investment amount of 27.82 billion baht, accounting for about 31% of the total investment amount.