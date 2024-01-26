New PTT CEO faces a challenging mission

Kongkrapan will take over from Athapol Lerkpaibul, following the completion of Athapol’s four-year term.

Kongkrapan is a seasoned executive with over 30 years of experience at PTT. He has held a variety of positions, including chief operating officer of PTT Global Chemical Plc (PTTGC), president of PTT Exploration and Production Plc (PTTEP), and chief operating officer of PTT.

Kongkrapan's appointment comes at a time of great change for PTT. He will be responsible for leading the company through this challenging period and developing a new strategy that will help it adapt to the changing energy landscape.

The following are some of the key challenges that Kongkrapan will face as the new CEO of PTT:

- Transition to a low-carbon economy

PTT is a major player in the oil and gas industry, which is a major contributor to greenhouse gas emissions. Kongkrapan will need to develop a plan for PTT to reduce its emissions and transition to a low-carbon economy.