EEC advises CP Group to appeal to BOI for extension of promotion privileges

The existing BOI privileges for the project expired on January 22.

According to Chula Sukmanop, secretary-general of the Eastern Economic Corridor Office of Thailand (EECO), the EEC believes that an appeal to the BOI is the best way to move the project forward. The BOI is responsible for granting investment promotion privileges, such as tax breaks and import duty exemptions, which significantly benefit investors.

The CP Group has already submitted a letter of appeal to the BOI. The EEC is confident that the BOI will consider the appeal favourably, as this major infrastructure development project is important to the national economy.

The high-speed rail connecting 3 airports is a 220-kilometres line that will link Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi and Don Muang airports with U-tapao International Airport. The project is expected to cost 224.54 billion baht and is scheduled for completion in 2028.