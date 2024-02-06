PTT has no problem investing in floating solar farm as suggested by PM: source
The PTT Plc has already been considering floating solar farms, and will therefore have no problem taking PM Srettha Thavisin’s advice to invest in one in Sri Lanka.
A well-informed PTT source told the Nation on Tuesday that the state power firm was shifting its focus to clean energy, and is implementing the policy via Combined Heat and Power Producing (CHPP). CHPP is a subsidiary of Global Power Synergy Plc.
Srettha had invited PTT CEO Kongkrapan Intarajang and PTT board chairman Chatchai Promlert, for a chat at Government House on Monday.
After the meeting, Srettha told the press that he had urged the executives to seek investment opportunities overseas, especially in Sri Lanka’s floating solar farm, which requires funding.
Separately, the source said the CHPP was now working with the PTT Oil and Retail Business Plc (PTTOR) and PTT Global Chemical Plc (PTTGC) to set up a floating solar farm with an output of 21.78 kilowatts of electricity.
The source said CHPP was in charge of the farm’s design, while PTT will oversee the implementation.
The floating farm will be built with environmentally friendly plastic called InnoPlus plastic pellets, the source added.