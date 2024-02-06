PTT has no problem investing in floating solar farm as suggested by PM: source

A well-informed PTT source told the Nation on Tuesday that the state power firm was shifting its focus to clean energy, and is implementing the policy via Combined Heat and Power Producing (CHPP). CHPP is a subsidiary of Global Power Synergy Plc.

Srettha had invited PTT CEO Kongkrapan Intarajang and PTT board chairman Chatchai Promlert, for a chat at Government House on Monday.

After the meeting, Srettha told the press that he had urged the executives to seek investment opportunities overseas, especially in Sri Lanka’s floating solar farm, which requires funding.