PTT is ranked in The TOP 5% of the world’s Sustainable Company 

This reflects the organization’s commitment to sustainable business development under corporate governance policy and effective stakeholder management, including the primary mission to bolster national energy security through operations across economic, social, and environmental aspects.

PTT's main goal is to drive business for sustainability by implementing its organizational strategy for Business Growth, New Growth and Clean Growth, leading to the Future Energy and Beyond business. In 2023, PTT ventured into the Natural Gas Separation Plant Unit 7, the Onshore Natural Gas Pipeline Project from Bang Pakong to South Bangkok Power Plant Project, the Onshore Natural Gas Pipeline No.5 Project, LNG Receiving Terminal 2 Project.

Moreover, PTT established an EV Battery Plant, provided more than 1,000 EV cars for rental services via a digital platform, and expanded EV Charging Stations with the installation of over 400 chargers nationwide. Additionally, it launched its Nutrition Business and Plant-based Food industries in tandem with Dietary Supplements under Innobic’s subsidiaries. In the previous year, PTT also initiated a reforestation project on 1 million rai of land, with 86,173 rai already planted, to increase green space and restore forests. This project aligns with its goal to achieve Net Zero Emissions by 2050.