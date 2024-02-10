NT hosted the 91st ACASIA Board of Directors meeting
On February 6, 2024, National Telecom Public Company Limited (NT) hosted the 91st ACASIA Board of Directors meeting at Siam Kempinski Hotel, Bangkok, Thailand, to bolster partners with highly efficient telecommunication.
Tirayut Sakvilastrakul, Executive Vice President, Acting Senior Executive Vice President of NT, and Chairman of the ACASIA Board of Directors chaired the meeting with all seven ACASIA directors as well as executives to discuss and set the 2024 business plan for providing more efficient telecommunication services.
Currently, NT provides telecommunication services covering all areas with efficient infrastructures connecting terrestrial, satellite and nine submarine networks to all the countries around the world. The networks connect Thailand directly to the digital hubs in the Asia-Pacific region such as Singapore, Hong Kong and Japan as well as in Europe and the United States. The variety of NT’s infrastructures will support ACASIA businesses in offering more comprehensive services for all customers.
ACASIA is a joint venture of leading telecommunication service providers from seven countries in the ASEAN, namely SingTel (Singapore), Telecom Malaysia (Malaysia), JTB (TelBru) (Brunei), PLDT (Philippines), Indosat (Indonesia), VNPT (Vietnam), and NT (Thailand).
ACASIA provides quality and reliable telecommunication services, supporting the economic and social growth in the regions.