7-Eleven shops helped over 1,200 SMEs generate THB20 bn revenue: CEO

Yuthasak Poomsurakul, CEO and executive director at CP All, said 7-Eleven had created economic value for communities and community enterprises worth some 20 billion baht.

He said 197 new SMEs were selected to sell their products at 7-Eleven shops last year, compared to 163 in 2022.

A total of 1,216 SMEs have been selected as CP All’s trade partners to sell 9,763 items of products in its 7-Eleven shops nationwide, Yutthasak said.