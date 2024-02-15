7-Eleven shops helped over 1,200 SMEs generate THB20 bn revenue: CEO
CP All Plc supported more than 1,200 small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) by providing them sales outlets at 7-Eleven convenience stores, the company said.
Yuthasak Poomsurakul, CEO and executive director at CP All, said 7-Eleven had created economic value for communities and community enterprises worth some 20 billion baht.
He said 197 new SMEs were selected to sell their products at 7-Eleven shops last year, compared to 163 in 2022.
A total of 1,216 SMEs have been selected as CP All’s trade partners to sell 9,763 items of products in its 7-Eleven shops nationwide, Yutthasak said.
The number of items of goods from SMEs last year rose 13% over the previous year, he added.
CP All has been supporting SMEs for 30 years, he said.
Apart from supporting SMEs, CP All also distributed income to communities and farmers in rural areas by supporting farmers and community enterprises to process their products as goods to sell in 7-Eleven shops, creating some 20 billion baht revenue for communities each year, Yuthasak said.
He added that CP All has several corporate social responsibility projects to train some 1,000 SMEs a year, including the SME x Influencer project, the Diprom Move to Modern Trade project and several other trade seminars.