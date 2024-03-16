AWS revolutionises Thai e-commerce with cutting-edge generative AI collaboration

Vatsun Thirapatarapong, AWS Thailand’s country manager, said this is part of AWS’s strategy to maintain technological leadership, especially within its core retail sector. He also highlighted the pivotal role generative AI plays in enhancing operational efficiency and customer experience for Thai e-commerce partners.

At an interview earlier this week, Vatsun underscored Thailand’s dominance in e-commerce, citing transactions worth US$31 billion (1.11 trillion baht) last year. This value is projected to soar at an annual rate of 13.33%, reaching $51 billion by 2027.

Recognising the evolving demands of the e-commerce realm, Vatsun outlined three key innovations set to revolutionise the retail industry, namely enhanced insights, streamlined operations and enriched customer experiences.

He explained that improved insights would provide detailed data access to both sellers and buyers, ensuring informed decision-making. This harnessing of technology will also optimise operations, resulting in increased efficiency, which will see greater productivity that is less costly or time-consuming.

As for transforming customer experiences, Vatsun said AI can help a company learn about its customers’ tastes and behaviours that it can use to translate into products or services, thereby fostering customer loyalty and satisfaction.