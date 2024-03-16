AWS revolutionises Thai e-commerce with cutting-edge generative AI collaboration
The development of generative artificial intelligence (AI) will be part of Amazon Web Services’ (AWS) key collaboration strategies to help its partners grow in Thailand’s e-commerce sector.
Vatsun Thirapatarapong, AWS Thailand’s country manager, said this is part of AWS’s strategy to maintain technological leadership, especially within its core retail sector. He also highlighted the pivotal role generative AI plays in enhancing operational efficiency and customer experience for Thai e-commerce partners.
At an interview earlier this week, Vatsun underscored Thailand’s dominance in e-commerce, citing transactions worth US$31 billion (1.11 trillion baht) last year. This value is projected to soar at an annual rate of 13.33%, reaching $51 billion by 2027.
Recognising the evolving demands of the e-commerce realm, Vatsun outlined three key innovations set to revolutionise the retail industry, namely enhanced insights, streamlined operations and enriched customer experiences.
He explained that improved insights would provide detailed data access to both sellers and buyers, ensuring informed decision-making. This harnessing of technology will also optimise operations, resulting in increased efficiency, which will see greater productivity that is less costly or time-consuming.
As for transforming customer experiences, Vatsun said AI can help a company learn about its customers’ tastes and behaviours that it can use to translate into products or services, thereby fostering customer loyalty and satisfaction.
“All of these innovations point to the need for an effective data management system that allows the company to make the most of that data in order to boost efficiency and competitiveness,” he said.
Highlighting AWS’s commitment to innovation, Vatsun revealed plans to seamlessly integrate machine learning and AI capabilities into existing systems, fostering collaborative partnerships with e-commerce partners to drive joint development initiatives.
Under this framework, partners retain full ownership of development outcomes, bolstering trust and reliability in AWS’ capabilities.
“Being a reliable partner is AWS’s strength,” he noted.
Chonlak Mahasuvirachai, CEO and co-founder of NocNoc.com
, a longstanding AWS partner, commended AWS’s dedication to safeguarding partners’ trade secrets, underlining the critical role of effective data management in driving growth and innovation.
NocNoc is an online marketplace for home décor and installation services.
“NocNoc saw significant growth in 2023 thanks to its AWS backend system, combined with our own design, which helped empower our clients and enabled the platform to provide personalised products and services from online to onsite,” she explained.
She also outlined NocNoc’s useage of AWS technologies, including Amazon Personalise, Amazon EMR, which collects and screens data, and Amazon EKS, which runs real-time analytics systems.
“We plan to work with AWS to determine the best use for generative AI. We believe there is more room for NocNoc to collaborate with AWS in other areas, such as technology development," she said, adding that the company's focus this year will be on AI-driven personalisation, online and onsite experiences, and each user’s journey.
Believing that NocNoc will have sustainable growth this year, she expects the company to grow by 40%.
Currently, the home and living market capitalisation is worth 450 billion baht, with an average annual growth of 3%. However, the online retail sector has seen a 10% growth, thanks to increased acceptance among the Thai public.