Thailand Privilege Card sets THB50 billion revenue target for fiscal year 2024

The target is to grow the membership number to 39,000 and generate more than 50 billion baht, Manatase Annawat, president of Thailand Privilege Card, said.

The agency revealed its business strategy for the year following a major rebranding exercise to ensure clear directions and the right luxurious products and services to meet the current demand of millionaires worldwide.

Formerly known as Thailand Elite Visa, Thailand Privilege Card is an exclusive long-term, multiple-entry visa programme for individuals seeking extended residency in Thailand. It offers a variety of packages ranging in duration from 5 to 20 years. The card is operated by the agency under the same name as the program, overseen by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT).

Aside from giving its logo a more modern look, the agency restructured the number of packages from eight to four: Gold, Diamond, Platinum, and Reserve. The price ranges from 900,000 baht to 5 million baht. The most expensive card, Reserve, is available only on invitation.

Speaking at a press conference, Manatase said that there was still room for the card to expand further as high-income people continue to seek out unique special retreats that are unlike any other and suit their personal lifestyle.

"They [our target] should already have Thailand at the top of their mind, indicating that they want to spend their time and money in the Land of Smiles. Our job is to ensure that these members get the premium services and products they are looking for," he explained.

Citing geopolitical tensions and uncertainties, he stated that many millionaires are looking for a second home to live happily in, and Thailand is one such destination.