Renewable energy provider WEH reports significant growth

To ensure the company's stability, Nuttpasints and his legal teams have disclosed its comprehensive shareholder structure, indicating that three groups of external disputes have now subsided and that all stock transfers have been legally authorised.

No factors are affecting the shareholder structure, he stressed, adding that the structure is stable, allowing management to make confident decisions.

"WEH's current shareholder structure remains strong and consistent, fostering a distinct management strategy. All board members have remained in their positions and disputes between external parties unrelated to the company have been resolved or concluded, he said.

According to legal assessments, all stock transfers over the last 15 years, from the company's inception to the present, have been legally approved with no significant changes to the shareholder structure.

WEH shareholders have been divided into two groups since the company's inception in 2009, the first of which was REC, owned by Nopporn Suppipat and associates, later renamed KPNET (Thailand), which held 59.46%.

As of January 29, 2024, the company is owned by Golden Music Company Limited (GML) with 37.87% of shares, Padej Kitti-itsaranon with 11.81%, the company's former executives with 3.75%, and 36 minority shareholders holding 6.03%.