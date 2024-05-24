Leading tractor manufacturer to establish presence in Thailand

Speaking in an exclusive interview with The Nation prior to the launch of its lightweight tractor at AGRITECHNICA ASIA 2024 + Horti Asia in Bangkok, he said that the time had come for Mahindra & Mahindra to enter the ASEAN market, with Thailand selected as the ideal nation on which to build its business.

"ASEAN is one of the world's largest agricultural clusters, with approximately 80,000 tractors sold annually in the region. As a result, it is one of the top six potential markets in the world. That is how important it is. As the global market leaders in terms of tractor sales, we felt it was critical for us to establish a presence in Thailand as well," he explained, adding that Thailand was considered a key market in ASEAN.

According to Mahindra & Mahindra, Thailand sells approximately 50,000 tractors each year, accounting for more than half of all tractors sold in the region.

Aside from market size, he pointed out that Thailand is a highly mechanised country, which means that tractors, among other farm machinery, are used at various stages of agriculture, from land preparation to sowing or planting, crop care, harvesting, and so on.

With over five decades of experience in the tech agriculture industry, he understands that the context of ASEAN agriculture differs from Europe and America in terms of area and method. As a result, Mahindra & Mahindra has spent the past few years developing tractors suitable for the ASEAN market.

Furthermore, with similar experiences from operating in India for many years and being the market leader with more than 42% market share, the company understands farming of small plots very well.