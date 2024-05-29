Airbus secures THAI A320 cabin retrofit deal

Upon completion, the A320s will transition to a two-class configuration, comprising 12 business class and 144 economy seats, delivering an enhanced travel experience across all cabin classes. This transformation marks a change from the previous all-economy class configuration, which accommodated between 168 to 174 passengers.

As of April 2024, THAI operates a modern, yet diverse Airbus fleet consisting of 20 A320s, three A330-300s, and 20 A350-900s.

Chai Eamsiri, THAI Chief Executive Officer, said, “The acquisition of 20 A320 aircraft from THAI Smile Airways has benefited THAI’s route network, as well as strengthened fleet efficiency and enhanced our competitiveness in the market. The fleet will serve THAI’s domestic and regional operations aiming to provide customers with seamless and convenient flight connectivity. In addition, the retrofit of reclining business seats in the aircraft will offer passengers more comfort while their travel experiences will be elevated and enhanced throughout their flight journey.”