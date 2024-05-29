Airbus secures THAI A320 cabin retrofit deal

This initiative aligns with THAI's commitment to enhancing passenger comfort and experience, following the integration of its former subsidiary, Thai Smile Airways, into the parent company beginning of this year.
Under this agreement, Airbus Services will oversee the installation of 12 business class seats on each A320ceo. Featuring a backrest that reclines up to eight inches, these seats will offer passengers a relaxed sitting position. The retrofitting project is slated to commence by the end of the year.
Upon completion, the A320s will transition to a two-class configuration, comprising 12 business class and 144 economy seats, delivering an enhanced travel experience across all cabin classes. This transformation marks a change from the previous all-economy class configuration, which accommodated between 168 to 174 passengers.
As of April 2024, THAI operates a modern, yet diverse Airbus fleet consisting of 20 A320s, three A330-300s, and 20 A350-900s.
Chai Eamsiri, THAI Chief Executive Officer, said, “The acquisition of 20 A320 aircraft from THAI Smile Airways has benefited THAI’s route network, as well as strengthened fleet efficiency and enhanced our competitiveness in the market. The fleet will serve THAI’s domestic and regional operations aiming to provide customers with seamless and convenient flight connectivity. In addition, the retrofit of reclining business seats in the aircraft will offer passengers more comfort while their travel experiences will be elevated and enhanced throughout their flight journey.”
Cristina Aguilar, Senior Vice President of Customer Services added, "We are thrilled to embark on this cabin retrofit project with Thai Airways. This agreement underscores our commitment to enhancing passenger comfort and delivering exceptional travel experiences. We look forward to seeing these upgraded A320ceo aircraft take to the skies, offering passengers unparalleled comfort with the new reclining business class seats."