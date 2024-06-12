GRAB KING POWER STELLAR TRIPLE SAVES! DISCOUNT ON TOP OF UP TO 50% SALE

King Power members and expat members are in for special treats with Stella Triple Saves! on world-renowned brands.

1st Save is up to 50% sale on selected designer items. Stack your savings with 2nd Save where King Power member discount applied on top of the first discounted price. Wrapping up Stellar Triple Saves is the Last Save where members get extra instant THB800 discount on top of member discount with every THB12,000 purchase / receipt (capped at THB8,000 discount or THB120,000 purchase / receipt)