GRAB KING POWER STELLAR TRIPLE SAVES! DISCOUNT ON TOP OF UP TO 50% SALE

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 12, 2024

"King Power Stellar Triple Saves" is now go! Shop member-exclusive deals now at King Power Rangnam, Srivaree, Pattaya, and Phuket. You can also shop by calling King Power Call to Shop at 023387810 or chatting with King Power Chat to Shop at @KP_ChatToShop on LINE app from 1-30 June 2024.

King Power members and expat members are in for special treats with Stella Triple Saves! on world-renowned brands.

1st Save is up to 50% sale on selected designer items. Stack your savings with 2nd Save where King Power member discount applied on top of the first discounted price. Wrapping up Stellar Triple Saves is the Last Save where members get extra instant THB800 discount on top of member discount  with every THB12,000 purchase / receipt (capped at THB8,000 discount or THB120,000 purchase / receipt)

  • 1st SAVE: Up to 50% off on selected designer items
  • 2nd SAVE: Stack your savings! Get member discount up to 20%*  on top of discounted price 
  • LAST SAVE: Get extra instant THB800 discount  for every THB12,000 purchase (capped at THB8,000 discount or THB120,000 purchase / receipt)
