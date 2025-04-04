Thailand\'s Cell Broadcast system ready for emergency notifications

True Corporation, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM), the National Broadcasting and Telecommunication Commission (NBTC), and the Digital Economy and Society (DES) Ministry conducted CB testing on Friday.
This testing follows the 8.2-magnitude earthquake centred in Myanmar’s Mandalay, which hit Bangkok and several provinces on March 28, causing damage to lives and property in both countries.
“I am very confident after participating in today’s Cell Broadcast test with True Corporation, which yielded the expected results, with the message being quickly distributed and covering the specified area,” said DDPM director-general Passakorn Bunyalak.
He noted that the CB system plays a crucial role in advancing Thailand’s disaster warning system and that the department is developing the Cell Broadcast Entity (CBE) to allow public agencies to issue warnings.
“We have a clear goal to implement the CB system as soon as possible to ensure the safety of Thai people, especially in high-risk areas,” he added.
Passakorn expects that this collaboration between the public and private sectors will enhance disaster management efficiency in Thailand.
Chakkrit Urairat, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer of True Corporation, said the CB system test at the company’s Business and Network Intelligence Centre in Bangkok aims to accelerate adoption. He confirmed that True is ready to provide CB services to send notifications to True and dtac customers in the event of a disaster or emergency.
"We have already installed this system at every station nationwide,” he said, confirming that the adoption aims to ensure the safety of the public.