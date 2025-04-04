Thailand\'s Cell Broadcast system ready for emergency notifications

True Corporation, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM), the National Broadcasting and Telecommunication Commission (NBTC), and the Digital Economy and Society (DES) Ministry conducted CB testing on Friday.

This testing follows the 8.2-magnitude earthquake centred in Myanmar’s Mandalay, which hit Bangkok and several provinces on March 28, causing damage to lives and property in both countries.

“I am very confident after participating in today’s Cell Broadcast test with True Corporation, which yielded the expected results, with the message being quickly distributed and covering the specified area,” said DDPM director-general Passakorn Bunyalak.