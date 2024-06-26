Google inks cloud partnership in Thailand with Gulf

Google Asia Pacific Ltd (Google) and Gulf Energy Development Plc (Gulf) have teamed up to conduct cloud operations in Thailand in a strategic partnership that could open doors to future cooperation in cybersecurity and artificial intelligence (AI).
Gulf on Tuesday notified the Stock Exchange of Thailand that its wholly-owned subsidiary Gulf Edge Co Ltd (Gulf Edge) had entered into a partnership with Google to operate Google Distributed Cloud (GDC) air-gapped configuration as a Managed GDC Provider (MGP) for organisations in Thailand.
GDC is a fully disconnected sovereign cloud solution that requires no connectivity to the public internet, thus providing high stability and data security. MGPs are strategic partners that collaborate with Google Cloud to drive the adoption of GDC air-gapped, by providing expert deployment, operational and managed services to end customers.
Yupapin Wangviwat, Gulf’s deputy chief executive officer and chief financial officer, said that target customers of GDC air-gapped systems include industries that store and process confidential data, such as medical services, energy, and public security. Under partnership with Google, these customers can also utilise the data centres under GSA Data Centre Co Ltd, in which Gulf Edge is a shareholder, she added.
Yupapin said that Gulf Edge is the first partner to collaborate with Google to conduct such business in Thailand. This marks the beginning of a strategic partnership to provide various forms of cloud services, including cybersecurity and AI innovation, to support Thailand's digital transformation and driving of digital innovation, she said.
“We hope that this collaboration would establish a strong foundation for future growth in Thailand's digital infrastructure sector,” she said.