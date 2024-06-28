Digital Valley welcomes the AIS Evolution Experience Centre

Emphasising the importance of digitalisation in navigating the challenging economic landscape, he said that AIS Business, through the concept “AIS Business Digital Evolution: Sustainable Business for a Sustainable Nation,” will support Thailand’s industrial and digital economic policies in five key areas:

5G Ecosystem: AIS offers a comprehensive 5G network with diverse frequency capabilities, private network solutions, and the Paragon Platform for application development. This empowers efficient industrial applications, with Midea Smart Factory recently choosing AIS’s 5G network for their operations. Intelligent network and infrastructure: AIS provides organisations with smart infrastructure solutions for fast and secure data processing, including on-premise and hyper-scale cloud services. AI and data analytics: AIS plans to launch “Analytic X,” a data insight service designed to help businesses utilise data for strategic and effective decision-making. Digital platform and APIs: AIS Open APIs, which meet global standards, allow developers to build secure and efficient services. AIS CPaaS, a cloud communication platform, enhances real-time communication through voice, video, and SMS. Thailand Post utilises this service to ensure efficient communication between postal workers and recipients. Industry transformation: By promoting digital adoption across all levels, AIS Business focuses on transforming organisations in manufacturing, logistics, property, retail, SMEs and the public sector. This includes collaboration with relevant agencies, particularly in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) area.

He then highlighted AIS expertise, which he noted has been recognised by three consecutive Microsoft Partner of the Year awards as well as being named the leading Broadcom’s VMware Cloud Service Provider in Thailand.

Additionally, a partnership with Oracle offers cloud services for growing businesses. The upcoming GSA Data Centre, collaborating with Gulf and Singtel, promises cutting-edge technology powered by clean energy by 2025.

To remain as Thailand’s number one digital infrastructure and solutions provider, Phupa pledged to continue investment in related key technology as well as enhancing partnerships with global technology companies to develop the companies’ efficiency.

The directions, he said, will align with four significant technologies that AIS intends to prioritise. They are the 5G network and its ecosystem, digital infrastructure, cloud, and AI & data analytics.

“These four key technologies are considered to be the critical foundation of a digital economy. We will continue investment to improve our digital infrastructures and solutions to meet business demands across all dimensions,” he said.

By leveraging its digital strengths, he stated that AIS Business positions itself as a key partner in Thailand’s digital transformation journey.





Despite declining to say denying how much the plan costs, he stated that it is part of AIS’s annual investment of 25 billion baht.



A step closer to Thailand Digital Valley

Nuttapon Nimmanphatcharin, CEO and president of the Digital Economy Promotion Agency (Depa), congratulated the company on the official opening of the AIS EEC, saying it was another step towards completing Thailand’s Digital Valley project.

AIS is a key partner in the project and is providing essential infrastructure for the initiative. The company’s role is to provide critical infrastructure, such as the 5G network, intelligence software solutions, and digital platforms, he explained.

He then took the opportunity to discuss the project’s progress.

The Digital Startup Knowledge Exchange Centre, the construction of which began in 2019, now has a second building. This began operations last year and now boasts full occupancy.

This centre is poised to become the heart of Thailand’s digital startup community, serving as a hub for innovation and knowledge exchange. The space is envisioned as crucial for networking and fostering the growth of digital startups in the country.

The Digital Innovation Centre, which is dedicated to AI and Cloud development, is expected to be completed in 2024, and the opening of AIS EEC is a significant milestone in this project.

Noting that Thailand Digital Valley is Depa’s initiative to establish the country as an ASEAN hub for digital innovation, he stated that this four billion baht project, targeted for completion in 2025, aims to attract 50 billion baht in investment and create over 20,000 digital jobs.

Located in Sri Racha district, Chon Buri province as part of East Economic Corridor, the valley comprises five key buildings catering to various aspects of the digital ecosystem, from startup incubation to advanced AI development.

“Each facility is designed to cater to different aspects of the digital ecosystem, from providing government services to offering spaces for collaboration and innovation,” he noted. “This goes beyond just technological advancement.”

The project aims to create an environment conducive to trade and investment for diverse digital sectors, including content creation, animation, gaming, and esports. This focus is expected to enhance Thailand’s business landscape, boost exports, and drive the integration of digital solutions across industries.

The Depa CEO also outlined several strategies to attract leading digital businesses to the area. These include tax incentive exemptions exceeding 200% to support digital talent development, investment incentives, the creation of markets or area advantages, and the promotion of collaborative development between the private sector, education, and government.

The project will establish a significant digital innovation testbed, a “Living Lab & Testbed Sandbox”. Here, regulations may be eased to facilitate digital technology development, allowing businesses to test prototypes and software systems in real-world conditions.

“This initiative has the potential to bring about profound transformative change in Thailand. It will allow Thai citizens to proudly step onto the global stage, opening up new avenues for international trade and investment through strong collaborative partnerships,” he said