New emergency alert system undergoes successful testing

He added that such a system is required given the vulnerabilities of the current global landscape and the uncertainties arising from extreme weather events caused by climate change.

“The successful testing of CBS paves the way for Thailand to adopt a standardised emergency alert system that aligns with international best practices,” he said.

This initiative holds the potential to significantly reduce casualties and property damage during emergencies, ultimately fostering a safer and more secure environment for both Thai citizens and tourists.

Digital Economy and Society (DES) minister Prasert Jantararuangtong was impressed by how smoothly the alert system ran after participating in the test.

However, he agreed that discussions with the government and related agencies would be required to develop a framework, concise regulations, and precise conditions before implementing the system nationwide.

The agenda for such discussions would include determining which ministry would be in charge of supervision.

“It is DES’s mission to coordinate with various agencies so that every party has a clearly defined role to play and be part of this community without any overlapping," he said. “I will be consulting with the Interior Ministry about who will be in charge of notification, as well as on the operating system. The Interior Ministry is currently using server rentals. However, it will switch to using all cloud services in accordance with the Cloud First Policy," he added.

Other details that still require work include the setting up of a central command centre for the government sector via the Cell Broadcast Entities or CBE.

The initial budget for the system is set at 434 million baht, supported by the NBTC Office's Universal Service Obligation 3 fund. This does not include the Cell Broadcast Centre (CBC) system of the three network service providers, which costs approximately 1.2 billion baht, including three years of maintenance.

The CBS is expected to roll out nationwide in the new year. Aside from regulatory concerns, he stated that the ministry is working with Thai operators such as True to negotiate with Apple so that the system can be operated using iOS.

Sarana Boonbaichaiyapruck, NBTC chairman, pledged to collaborate with DES and all operators, including True, to speed up the process, including funding considerations, so that the Cell Broadcast Service can be implemented on time and benefit everyone.