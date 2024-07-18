Thai Beverage exits real estate sector, sells Frasers stake to TCC

Under the share swap agreement with TCC Assets, ThaiBev will increase its holdings in Fraser & Neave (F&N), a food and beverage company in Singapore, instead.

Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi, Thailand's richest man and founder of ThaiBev, is seeking to streamline his business empire. ThaiBev's decision to divest from real estate holdings aligns with this goal.

Prabhakorn Thongtheppairot, chief financial officer of ThaiBev, said that this transaction would clarify ThaiBev's business strategy by exiting the real estate sector.