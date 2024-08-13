New business registrations in Thailand on course to hit new high

Thailand is poised to set a new record for business registrations this year, with over 90,000 new companies expected thanks to supporting factors like the 10,000-baht handout scheme, the Commerce Ministry said.

The Department of Business Development reported that in the first half of this year, 46,383 new businesses were registered, marking a slight decline of 1.91% compared to the same period last year.

However, with an average of 7,700 new companies being registered monthly, the trend indicates ongoing economic recovery, Witthayakorn Maneenetr, Commerce Ministry spokesman, said on Monday.

The ministry expects a surge in new company registrations in the latter half of the year, potentially pushing the total beyond 90,000 to a new high of 98,000, he said.

“The Thai economy is seeing many positive signs, including growth in domestic consumption, tourism industry, and exports,” Witthayakorn noted.

In addition to the digital wallet scheme, which is expected to significantly boost domestic spending, the government is also supporting small and medium-sized businesses by reducing their costs and holding sales promotion events throughout the country.

The ministry has also held roadshows overseas to enhance the export sector and expand market opportunities for Thai entrepreneurs, he said.

“Thanks to continued support to the tourism industry during the low season, entrepreneurs are ready to welcome more visitors during the upcoming high season, including hotels, restaurants, transport and related businesses,” he said.