BDMS nurtures strategic partnership with Russia’s Medsi Group

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed during a recent meeting at Medsi Group's headquarters in Moscow earlier this week.

The partnership will provide Russian patients with greater access to high-quality international medical services, both in Thailand and upon their return home.

As the largest private healthcare provider in Thailand, BDMS offers a comprehensive network of hospitals, clinics, and wellness centers, including a strong presence in popular Russian tourist destinations such as Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, and Koh Samui.

Beyond elective procedures, BDMS also operates the only private trauma network in Thailand, ensuring that Russian patients receive timely and effective care in case of emergencies.

The company's 24-hour BDMS Medevac Center provides emergency response coordination and repatriation services for patients needing to return to Russia.

Medsi Group, a leading federal network of private medical clinics in Russia, offers a wide range of medical services, from primary care to complex surgical interventions.