BDMS nurtures strategic partnership with Russia’s Medsi Group

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed during a recent meeting at Medsi Group's headquarters in Moscow earlier this week.
The partnership will provide Russian patients with greater access to high-quality international medical services, both in Thailand and upon their return home.
As the largest private healthcare provider in Thailand, BDMS offers a comprehensive network of hospitals, clinics, and wellness centers, including a strong presence in popular Russian tourist destinations such as Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, and Koh Samui.
Beyond elective procedures, BDMS also operates the only private trauma network in Thailand, ensuring that Russian patients receive timely and effective care in case of emergencies.
The company's 24-hour BDMS Medevac Center provides emergency response coordination and repatriation services for patients needing to return to Russia.
Medsi Group, a leading federal network of private medical clinics in Russia, offers a wide range of medical services, from primary care to complex surgical interventions.
With over 148 clinics across the country, including 69 in Moscow and the Moscow region, Medsi Group is well-positioned to support patients' healthcare needs.
The collaboration between BDMS and Medsi Group marks a significant step forward in expanding healthcare cooperation and promoting medical tourism between Thailand and Russia.
Their collaboration comes at a time when the industry is experiencing significant global growth, driven by increased health awareness, an ageing population, and technological advancements.
According to Statista, the global health and wellness market is substantial and growing rapidly. In 2022, it was valued at around US$5.61 trillion. Projections indicate that it will reach around US$8.47 trillion by 2027, growing at a compounded annual growth rate of 8.6%.