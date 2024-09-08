Bangkok’s Tang Hua Seng shopping mall closes its doors to customers

The company said on Friday that the Metropolitan Electricity Authority would cut electricity supply to the 12-storey shopping mall in the Thonburi neighbourhood from 8am on September 10.

“Hence, the company has to close the Tang Hua Seng Thonburi branch,” the announcement said, adding that the company was currently in negotiations with new investors.

Once the negotiations are completed, the shopping mall will be reopened soon, the announcement added.