Low-cost airline Cebu Pacific outlines plans for expansion

The summit, which was organised by the European Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines (ECCP) and the Asian Business Aviation Association (AsBAA), in partnership with the Department of Transportation (DOTr), saw Cebu Pacific Air’s CEO Mike Szücs and president and chief commercial officer Xander Lao outlining their plans to key figures from the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP), business leaders, and members of the diplomatic corps.

Historic fleet expansion

In a landmark move, the airline announced a US$24 billion purchase agreement with Airbus and Pratt & Whitney for up to 152 A321neo aircraft. The deal encompasses firm orders for 102 aircraft and 50 purchase options for the A320neo family, with deliveries expected to begin in 2029.

“The A321neos represent a significant change in our fleet strategy,” Lao explained. “Their larger capacity of up to 240 seats per aircraft allows us to operate more efficiently in slot-constrained airports across Southeast Asia.”

With Cebu Pacific’s fleet projected to reach 95 aircraft by year’s end, comprising both narrow-body and wide-body jets, the expansion marks a pivotal moment in the carrier’s history.

During a press conference following the memorandum of understanding signing, Szücs emphasised the strategic significance of the order.

“This milestone demonstrates our continued commitment to expanding air travel accessibility while supporting the Philippines’ overall economic growth and connectivity goals,” he said.

Rick Deurloo, president of Commercial Engines at Pratt & Whitney, emphasised that the GTF engine would provide significant opportunities for expansion while delivering “industry-leading fuel efficiency and sustainability benefits.”