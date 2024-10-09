Fortune names 14 Thais among 100 most powerful women in Asia

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 09, 2024

Group CEO of Makro Business Saowaluck Thithapant leads the Thai contingent coming in 22nd place

US business magazine Fortune announced the “Most Powerful Women Asia 2024” rankings on Tuesday, with China topping the list with 20 followed in second place by Thailand with 14. Japan, Singapore and Hong Kong each had 9, India 8, South Korea 7, the Philippines 7, Australia 6, Malaysia 4, Vietnam 3 and Indonesia 2.

The ranking honours women who have transformed their businesses and introduced innovations to drive industrial growth and inspire the next generation of leaders.

Grace Wang, CEO of Chinese electronic component manufacturer Luxshare Precision Industry, topped the most powerful women in Asia.

Following Wang was Helen Wong, group CEO of Oversea-China Banking Corporation. Makiko Ono, CEO of Japanese brewing and distilling company Suntory Beverage and Food, came in third place.

Here are 14 Thai powerful women:

  • Saowaluck Thithapant, group CEO of Makro Business and group CFO of CP Axtra (22nd)
  • Kattiya Indaravijaya, CEO of Kasikornbank (30th)
  • Poramaporn Prasarttong-osoth, president of Bangkok Dusit Medical Services (42nd)
  • Thapanee Techajareonvikul, CEO of Berli Jucker (47th)
  • Suchitra Lohia, deputy group CEO of Indorama Ventures (59th)
  • Chadatip Chutrakul, CEO of Siam Piwat (72nd)
  • Phatpuree Chinkulkitnivat, CFO of Bangchak Corporation (78th)
  • Chantanida Sarigaphuti, vice president of finance and investment at SCG (79th)
  • Supaluck Umpujh, chairwoman of The Mall Group (81st)
  • Wallaya Chirathivat, CEO of Central Pattana (84th)
  •  Aimon Srivaddhanaprabha, group chairwoman of King Power Corporation (90th)
  •  Arisara Sakulkarawek, CFO of Banpu (96th)
  •  Pittaya Vorapanyasakul, CEO of Krungthai Card (97th)
  •  Nutchamai Thanombooncharoen, co-founder and chairwoman of Carabao Group (100th)

 

