Fortune names 14 Thais among 100 most powerful women in Asia

US business magazine Fortune announced the “Most Powerful Women Asia 2024” rankings on Tuesday, with China topping the list with 20 followed in second place by Thailand with 14. Japan, Singapore and Hong Kong each had 9, India 8, South Korea 7, the Philippines 7, Australia 6, Malaysia 4, Vietnam 3 and Indonesia 2.
The ranking honours women who have transformed their businesses and introduced innovations to drive industrial growth and inspire the next generation of leaders.
Grace Wang, CEO of Chinese electronic component manufacturer Luxshare Precision Industry, topped the most powerful women in Asia.
Following Wang was Helen Wong, group CEO of Oversea-China Banking Corporation. Makiko Ono, CEO of Japanese brewing and distilling company Suntory Beverage and Food, came in third place.
Here are 14 Thai powerful women: