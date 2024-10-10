A ban on TEMU would be a bad idea, experts say

This recommendation follows Indonesia's recent decision to prohibit the TEMU application, a significant player in the Chinese e-commerce market.

Wimol Pankong, deputy director (Academic) of the International Institute for Trade and Development (ITD), shared his insights with Post Today on Wednesday, stating that Thailand should not emulate its larger neighbour due to its smaller population size.

He emphasised the importance of maintaining a free trade environment and suggested that the focus should be on creating stringent standards, noting the potential for Thai soft power to successfully penetrate the Chinese market.

“I believe that Thailand and China can create trade opportunities together,” he remarked.

Wimol highlighted the substantial trade relationship, with both imports and exports flowing between the two countries, and noted that China offers favourable conditions for Thai products, facilitating tax-free exports at certain thresholds.

He also pointed out that there is strong demand for Thai food among Chinese consumers, urging Thai entrepreneurs to produce goods that effectively target the Chinese market. He believes that Thailand’s approach is sound and that, unlike Indonesia, TEMU should not face a ban, especially since the Chinese ambassador has committed to working with TEMU to ensure compliance with Thai regulations, which mandate that foreign products meet local standards.