Thai beer market braces for fierce competition as Chang eyes top spot

Currently, the Thai beer market is dominated by Boon Rawd Brewery, owner of the Singha and Leo brands, with a 62-63% market share. Chang Beer holds a 32% share, while Carabao Beer of the Carabao Group accounts for the remainder.

Songwit Sritham, ThaiBev first vice-president and chief of its beer business, projects that Thailand's total beer market in 2024 will approach 2 billion litres, valued at around 200 billion baht, with single-digit growth expected.

Chang Beer's strategy to claim the top spot includes expanding its premium mass product portfolio, led by Coldbrew, Federbroy, and unpasteurised Chang. The company aims to broaden its distribution channels, increase shelf space, and incorporate new technologies and innovations.

The overall market in 2025 is anticipated to surpass 2 billion litres, returning to pre-Covid levels, driven by an influx of tourists to Thailand.

In response to Chang's ambitious plans, Boonrawd Brewery's chief marketing officer, Thitiporn Thammapimookkul, expressed confidence in maintaining market leadership. She said Singha and Leo beers continue to dominate with a combined 62-63% market share.

"Having a brand that wants to increase its market share and become a market leader is a normal part of market competition. We have been proactively marketing every year to maintain our strong leadership in the Thai beer market," she remarked.

She suggested referring to the Excise Department for official market-share data, noting that Leo Beer alone held a 50% market share last year and has been the leading brand for 17 years.