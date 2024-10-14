Nok Air on track to complete rehabilitation by 2026

In an exclusive interview with Krunthep Turakij, CEO Wutthiphum Jurangkool explained that the Central Bankruptcy Court's framework sets a five-year rehabilitation scheme, aiming for completion by July 30, 2026.

The airline has notably transformed its financial performance, recording a net profit of 734.78 million baht in the first half of 2024, compared to a net loss of 388.24 million baht in the same period last year.

Currently, Nok Air's debts stand at approximately 400 million baht, down from around 5.4 billion baht, following successful repayments to 208 creditors. In 2025, the company plans to raise 5 billion baht to support the acquisition of new aircraft and improve liquidity to enhance service efficiency and open new routes, particularly to India.

Remarking on the fleet optimisation strategy, Wutthiphum noted that Nok Air would focus on using the same aircraft to reduce repair and spare parts costs.

The airline also intends to negotiate with Thai Airways for additional flight terminals at Suvarnabhumi Airport by 2025, aiming for a seamless travel network.

With signs of recovery in the aviation sector, Nok Air currently enjoys a passenger load factor of around 85%, and anticipates increases during the high tourist season, which projects the annual passenger count to reach 6 million.