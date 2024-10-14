Major energy companies express readiness to sell clean electricity

The electricity procurement from renewable-energy sources under the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) in the form of feed-in tariffs (FiTs) for the years 2022 to 2030 has garnered significant interest from electricity producers, aligning with the increasing demand for renewable energy and the aim for net zero emissions.

The four private companies involved are Gulf Energy, EGCO, BAFS, and the RATCH Group.

In the first round of procurement, 5,000MW was initially announced, generating interest for 15,000MW of electricity for sale. Consequently, the government revealed plans to purchase an additional 3,000MW, followed by the latest round of 2,100MW, with more announcements expected.

Poolpat Leesombatpaiboon, ERC secretary general and PEA spokesman, said the purchasing conditions would be established on October 8, with selected applicants announced within 30 days and power purchase agreements signed within 180 days.

The PEA has set criteria for rights allocation to groups proposing wind and ground-mounted solar projects under the FiT scheme, with 198 groups qualifying for a total electricity purchase volume of 5,203MW.

The project has passed critical technical-readiness standards but had yet to be selected, as electricity supply met targeted levels.

Gulf Energy’s chief executive officer, Sarath Ratanavadi, indicated that the company is poised to submit proposals for the upcoming phase, hoping to secure at least 20% of the purchase project.