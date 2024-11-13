DHL International Multimodal Hub launched at Suvarnabhumi Airport

The 480-square-metre facility, situated within the Multimodal Transportation Centre at Suvarnabhumi Airport Free Zone 3 in Bangkok, represents a strategic move to enhance regional connectivity.

During a media roundtable on Tuesday, Vincent Yong, managing director of DHL Global Forwarding Thailand, said DHL is the only international freight forwarder with dedicated warehouse space within the centre.

The new hub enables DHL to offer customers a comprehensive range of multimodal services, allowing for seamless transitions between road, air, and sea freight. It facilitates efficient deconsolidation and consolidation of shipments for import, export, and transit while simplifying customs procedures at a single location.

“One of the major advantages of the DHL International Multimodal Hub is that customs clearance can now be centralised and conducted within Bangkok, rather than at the borders as before. This change has a transformative impact, leading to substantial improvements in transit times and more efficient delivery of goods to customers and end-users,” Yong said.

This initiative aligns with Thailand's ambition to enhance the country's logistics ecosystem. Recently, the Airports of Thailand Ground Aviation Services Company Ltd (AOTGA), in collaboration with Airports of Thailand Pcl (AOT) and Thai Customs, launched the Multimodal Transportation Centre, which aims to streamline trade and implement effective customs control measures, thereby positioning Thailand as a regional logistics hub.

