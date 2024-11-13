DHL International Multimodal Hub launched at Suvarnabhumi Airport

The 480-square-metre facility, situated within the Multimodal Transportation Centre at Suvarnabhumi Airport Free Zone 3 in Bangkok, represents a strategic move to enhance regional connectivity.
During a media roundtable on Tuesday, Vincent Yong, managing director of DHL Global Forwarding Thailand, said DHL is the only international freight forwarder with dedicated warehouse space within the centre.
The new hub enables DHL to offer customers a comprehensive range of multimodal services, allowing for seamless transitions between road, air, and sea freight. It facilitates efficient deconsolidation and consolidation of shipments for import, export, and transit while simplifying customs procedures at a single location.
“One of the major advantages of the DHL International Multimodal Hub is that customs clearance can now be centralised and conducted within Bangkok, rather than at the borders as before. This change has a transformative impact, leading to substantial improvements in transit times and more efficient delivery of goods to customers and end-users,” Yong said.
This initiative aligns with Thailand's ambition to enhance the country's logistics ecosystem. Recently, the Airports of Thailand Ground Aviation Services Company Ltd (AOTGA), in collaboration with Airports of Thailand Pcl (AOT) and Thai Customs, launched the Multimodal Transportation Centre, which aims to streamline trade and implement effective customs control measures, thereby positioning Thailand as a regional logistics hub.
Yong highlighted the benefits of the DHL International Multimodal Hub, including:
The hub also strategically complements DHL's AsiaConnect and AsiaConnect+, part of the company's less-than-truckload (LTL) network, providing reliable connections among Southeast Asia, Indochina and China. Additionally, it serves as a crucial transportation gateway for neighbouring countries such as Laos.
Vincent Yong elaborated on this development, saying, “The DHL International Multimodal Hub in Thailand has helped shift the perspective from 'landlocked' to 'land-linked', enabling clearer connectivity while emphasising local engagement – thinking global, acting local.”
Road Freight's Growing Importance
Bruno Selmoni, vice-president and head of road freight and multimodal solutions for Southeast Asia at DHL Global Forwarding, emphasised the continued significance of road freight: "During the pandemic, lack of capacity, high ocean and air freight rates, as well as the closure of ports and airports, drove customers over to road freight. Now that the situation has normalised, customers continue to see road freight's importance, especially in this region.
"Road freight also plays an important role in a multimodal solution, especially if you are moving goods within the region, or with China. Moving goods through a combination of transport modes in specific rail and road [routes] can result in faster door-to-door (DTD) lead time compared with ocean freight, with lower cost than air freight."
Noting that Southeast Asia is becoming increasingly important in the global supply-chain landscape, Selmoni pointed out that this growth can be attributed to a number of factors, including the expansion of multimodal activities in Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia and Singapore to improve regional and global connectivity.
In a new white paper titled "Highway to the Future: Navigating the Road Freight Opportunities in Southeast Asia", DHL emphasised three key points for the future of road freight in the region:
Thailand's strategic position is further underscored by DHL's Global Connectedness Report, which shows strong connections with regional partners including China (23%), Myanmar (4%), Malaysia (4%), Singapore (3%), Vietnam (3%), and Cambodia (3%).
Yong concluded by providing a comprehensive overview of the hub's significance, highlighting the company's commitment to supply-chain efficiency and the critical role of effective transit times. He noted that the multimodal hub greatly improves DHL's ability to adapt to various transport methods, offering unmatched flexibility.
He asserted that DHL has consistently positioned itself as an innovative leader in logistics, with the multimodal hub reflecting the company's dedication to enhancing supply chain operations.
In addition, he said discussions with Thai authorities, including the Customs Department, are aimed at achieving a shared vision of logistical efficiency. Furthermore, he emphasised that the hub not only streamlines processes but also ensures operational effectiveness during crises, such as the Covid-19 pandemic, when air-freight capacity significantly dropped while ocean freight remained viable.
"Currently, there are only three such multimodal facilities in Thailand, and we are proud to be one of them. As the logistics landscape evolves, we are committed to continuous investment in Thailand's infrastructure to provide even more value-added services," he said.