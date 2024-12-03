Nation Group sets ambitious green targets for 2035

The Nation Group, Thailand’s leading media organisation, announced on Tuesday that it was committed to achieving carbon neutrality by 2035 through various social activities and by adopting green business practices.

Group CEO Shine Bunnag announced the company’s sustainability goals at the "Sustainability Forum 2025: Synergizing for Driving Business" held by the group’s Krungthep Turakij newspaper.

The two-day event kicked off on Tuesday at Paragon Hall on the fifth floor of Siam Paragon shopping mall in the heart of Bangkok.

In his keynote speech, Shine underscored Nation Group’s dedication to sustainability over the past years, saying this reflected in the group’s efforts to unite concerned parties, share ideas and experiences, as well as collaborate on driving sustainability initiatives among the public and private sectors.

"Climate change is a global issue. It is not just the responsibility of governments or large corporations, but the duty of all of us – every citizen – who must work together to drive changes,” Shine said. “This is our society, our world, that we must pass on to future generations."

He pointed to the United Nations' estimate that by 2050, the world’s population will reach 9.7 billion from the current 8.1 billion, likely resulting in more severe shortages of food and natural resources.

“We don’t have much time to achieve sustainability goals, as climate change impacts are gradually worsening. This year we have witnessed one of the worst floods in the North, and then again in the South of Thailand recently,” he said.