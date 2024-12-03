Nation Group sets ambitious green targets for 2035

The Nation Group, Thailand’s leading media organisation, announced on Tuesday that it was committed to achieving carbon neutrality by 2035 through various social activities and by adopting green business practices.
Group CEO Shine Bunnag announced the company’s sustainability goals at the "Sustainability Forum 2025: Synergizing for Driving Business" held by the group’s Krungthep Turakij newspaper.
The two-day event kicked off on Tuesday at Paragon Hall on the fifth floor of Siam Paragon shopping mall in the heart of Bangkok.
In his keynote speech, Shine underscored Nation Group’s dedication to sustainability over the past years, saying this reflected in the group’s efforts to unite concerned parties, share ideas and experiences, as well as collaborate on driving sustainability initiatives among the public and private sectors.
"Climate change is a global issue. It is not just the responsibility of governments or large corporations, but the duty of all of us – every citizen – who must work together to drive changes,” Shine said. “This is our society, our world, that we must pass on to future generations."
He pointed to the United Nations' estimate that by 2050, the world’s population will reach 9.7 billion from the current 8.1 billion, likely resulting in more severe shortages of food and natural resources.
“We don’t have much time to achieve sustainability goals, as climate change impacts are gradually worsening. This year we have witnessed one of the worst floods in the North, and then again in the South of Thailand recently,” he said.
“This situation requires all of us to work together and move forward with mindfulness, clear plans, and a true commitment to action – not just speaking at forums,” he said. “Meeting the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) is not just an agenda; it is an action plan for a better future for all of us."
The CEO then highlighted the Nation Group’s SDGs, which will be addressed from two aspects – reducing carbon emissions and promoting sustainability at the community level.
He said the Nation Group aims to reduce and offset its carbon emissions, currently measuring about 3,800 tonnes annually, by the year 2035 through reforestation projects and green business practices.
The company has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources to plant 152 rai of mangrove forest in Chumphon and Trang provinces. The project is expected to help absorb 1,436 tonnes of carbon per year or 33% of the Nation Group’s current emissions.
He also said that the Nation Group will gradually change the vehicles the company uses to electric ones, as well as reduce the consumption of energy and resources in its day-to-day operations.
On the social responsibility front, the Nation Foundation has been established to drive educational, environmental, and energy-saving projects in several communities across the country. The foundation also serves as a platform to gather donations from the public and business partners and deliver to victims of natural disasters throughout Thailand.
“I hope this forum will help ignite ideas and push efforts within the society, leading to collaboration to create a more sustainable society. Our mission is not just to reduce carbon emissions, but to pass on a better world to future generations,” Shine said.