Lifestyle hotels to capitalise on community-driven travel

Lyf Georgetown Penang was officially opened on Wednesday (January 15). This lifestyle hotel in the popular Malaysian seaside state highlights facilities which encourage friendships, such as co-working spaces and kitchens.

With 35 lifestyle hotels both existing and planned worldwide, Lyf is planning to operate 150 hotels across the globe by 2030.

Mondi Mecja, country general manager of Ascott Malaysia, said hotel operators need to offer experiences that cater to the demand for social living, such as offering a kitchen where guests can cook food with others from different countries.

Apart from a room, a bed and a shower, it is important for hotel operators to offer experiences that make guests feel different from somebody else, he said.

Malaysian tourism growth

Mecja expects further growth for the Malaysian hospitality sector, thanks to an influx of domestic and foreign tourists, including from Thailand, Singapore and Indonesia.

Though the Malaysian hospitality sector has only just recovered compared to pre-Covid-19 levels, Malaysian tourism is expected to gain positive sentiment from being the host of this year’s Asean Summit and for its visa-free scheme for Indian and Chinese tourists.

He noted that Malaysian tourism also gained positive sentiment from the recent case of Chinese actor Xingxing which had triggered concerns among Chinese netizens over safety in Thailand.

To boost confidence among Chinese travellers, the company has deployed associates who can speak Chinese to ensure smooth communication in its hotels, and boost its hotel brands’ presence on Chinese social media.

Mecja, however, pointed out that the Malaysian government’s plan to increase utility costs could affect the operation costs. Airbnb’s advantage over the hospitality business would affect the company’s revenue, as it has not been regulated in Malaysia yet, he added.

Opportunities in Thailand

Ascott operates more than 20 properties in Bangkok and Chonburi, though Lyf Sukhumvit 8 Bangkok is the only lifestyle hotel in Thailand. However, Lyf confirmed that it plans more lifestyle hotels in Bangkok, Phuket and Chiang Mai.

“In Thailand, there's a lot of creativity and culture that is there to be explored,” said Law Zhe Wen, Lyf’s partner in business development.

“What we hope is that Lyf can serve as an accommodation option and so as the living choice when travellers travel to different cities in Thailand and really experience different cultures.”

He did not expect intense competition in Thailand’s hospitality industry to impact the brand’s expansion, confirming that it depends on communicating what the brand wants to do clearly.

“Thailand has so many challenges, but we see more opportunities,” he added.