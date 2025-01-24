Chinese firm Oppo ordered to investigate data breach in Thailand

Chinese consumer electronics company Oppo has been ordered to conduct an urgent investigation and risk assessment following allegations of data breach.

The Personal Data Protection Commission (PDPC) issued the alert warrant to Oppo following a post on the dark web offering for sale 165 gigabytes of Oppo Thailand data for US$20,000 (approximately 680,000 baht). The data reportedly included sensitive information such as customer details, employee data from the HR system, and internal operational insights.

Oppo has been instructed to report its findings within 72 hours, clarifying whether a data breach had occurred and outlining the measures taken to prevent and mitigate any potential damage.